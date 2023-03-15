Open in App
iHeartRadio

OpenAI Says Newly Released GPT-4 Can 'See' And Do Your Taxes

By Jason Hall,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mdheg_0lJddqfb00
Photo: Getty Images

OpenAI said its newest version of artificial intelligence software, GPT-4, “can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem solving abilities,” in an announcement shared on its website , which apparently includes answering tax-related questions.

OpenAI president Greg Brockman showed how the GPT-4 software, which was introduced on Tuesday (March 14), could successfully calculate a married couple's standard deduction and total tax liability in a demonstration video shared by the company.

“This model is so good at mental math,” Brockman said. “It has these broad capabilities that are so flexible.”

A separate video shared by the company showed several new capabilities that were not included in the previous incarnation of ChatGPT, which included the ability to "reason" based on uploaded images.

“GPT-4 is a large multimodal model (accepting image and text inputs, emitting text outputs) that, while less capable than humans in many real-world scenarios, exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks,” OpenAI said on its website.

OpenAI will offer the new GPT-4 as part of a subscription service, ChatGPT Plus, which will cost a monthly fee of $20. The newly released software comes after OpenAI and its ChatGPT chatbot quickly gained popularity following its recent partnership with Microsoft and its search engine, Bing , though the pace of the company's releases has caused concern due to its technology being untested, as well as ethical concerns in several fields including education and the arts.

Comments / 0
