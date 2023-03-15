Open in App
Aiken, SC
Aiken Standard

Dual-branded Hampton and Home 2 Suites planned for Aiken's southside

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUEye_0lJdboMd00
A dual-branded Hampton by Hilton and Home 2 Suites hotel is being planned for the southside of Aiken. The hotel pictured is in Las Vegas and does not represent what the Aiken hotel will look like. The Aiken hotel will include a subdued color palate and will be two stories smaller.  Submitted Photo

The hotel being planned for the southside of Aiken will be dual-branded as a Hampton by Hilton and a Home 2 Suites by Hilton.

Aashay Patel of Sycamore Aiken LLC told the Aiken Planning Commission on Tuesday evening the names of the hoteliers before the commission voted unanimously to recommend the Aiken City Council approve the hotel's concept plan.

The hotel is expected to be four stories tall and have 160 rooms.

Charles Matthews made the motion to recommend approval and his motion was seconded by Sam Erb.

Sycamore Aiken LLC submitted the application.

Sycamore Aiken is a South Carolina limited liability company formed Oct. 26, 2021. Patel is the company's registered agent.

On May 31, 2022, the company purchased two properties totaling 8.01 acres upon which the hotel would be located from Oak Grove Development LLC for $1.95 million.

The properties are located along Ginger Lane.

Ginger Lane is a dirt road connected to Oak Grove Road which lies across Whiskey Road from East Gate Drive.

The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Oct. 7 to approve a request from Sycamore Aiken to annex and zone the properties planned commercial.

The concept plan calls for splitting the 8.01 acres into four parts: 3.08 acres for the hotel, 2.41 acres for an outparcel to be developed later, 1.5 acres for another outparcel to be developed later and 1.02 acres for a stormwater pond.

Development of the outparcels would require approval from the Aiken Planning Commission and Aiken City Council.

A total of 166 parking spaces would surround the hotel.

Road access would be provided via a single full movement driveway on Oak Grove Lane. It is also planned the driveway would connect to the Powderhouse Connector. The concept plan also calls for water and sewer service to be extended from Oak Grove Road to the hotel.

The recommended approval includes a condition that the exterior color palate be subdued in color.

During the public comment, a neighbor said he was concerned about the potential of more traffic being added to Whiskey Road because of the hotel.

Matthews asked and Patel agreed to submit a traffic study for the hotel.

Clayton Clarkson said he believed the Powderhouse Connector would alleviate traffic on Whiskey Road.

Chairman Ryan Reynolds added the commission was working to make sure the connector does not become another Whiskey Road. He said one way of accomplishing this is to make the connector a limited access road.

The concept plan asks the city for a variance on the width of the driveway for the hotel. The city's maximum driveway width is 30 feet and Sycamore Aiken asked for a width of 40 feet.

Patel said this was to accommodate turn lanes for people looking to exit the hotel and the outparcels.

