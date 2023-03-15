McDonald’s Just Added A 'Chicken Big Mac' To Their Menu

Shutterstock

McDonald’s just added a revamped Big Mac to their Canadian menu: a version of the classic sandwich, but with chicken.

As reported by Chew Boom , the chain announced the debut of their latest creation on March 7th, and revealed that fans can now try it at participating locations across the country. (No word for the US yet, but here’s hoping it’ll head here soon!) Here’s what we know about the Chicken Big Mac :

McDonald’s Announces ‘Chicken Big Mac’ For Canadian Restaurants

The new sandwich features “two crispy chicken patties, Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun,” the outlet notes.



The OG Big Mac, as fans know, includes “two 100% pure all beef patties and Big Mac sauce sandwiched between a sesame seed bun,” as McDonald’s writes. It’s topped off with “pickles, crisp, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, and a slice of American cheese,” so the new chicken one isn’t too different from the original.

Fan Reactions To The New Sandwich

McDonald’s previously tested the Chicken Big Mac at select test locations in Miami last summer. Naturally, fans were ecstatic at the news of its arrival for Canadian McDonald’s locations, and headed to Twitter to share their thoughts.



Some lucky fans let the rest of the world know how it tasted, with reviews indicating that it apparently is very similar to the classic Big Mac, and unsurprisingly delicious:



“I just HAD to jump on the bandwagon!! Tried the new Chicken Big Mac from McDonalds and you should too!!” one fan wrote as another added, “the Chicken Big Mac passed the test.” Someone else chimed in, tweeting, “I can confirm the Chicken Big Mac is tasty.”



Fingers crossed for its future arrival to the US!

