Rachel Zegler Channels ‘Goddess Energy’ in Mixed Metal Dress & Golden Platform Sandals at ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Premiere

Rachel Zegler attended the premiere of Warner Bros. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” yesterday in Los Angeles. Dressed in Elie Saab haute couture, Zegler channeled her inner goddess along with a glimmering pair of platform sandal heels.

Held at the Regency Village Theatre, Zegler joined her co-stars at the premiere’s whimsical pre-party that brought the film to life with an immersive experience complete with arcade games, food inspired by Shazam’s Philadelphia hometown and Casamigos drinks.

The “West Side Story” actress sported a sheer fringy silver and gold gown with a deep plunging neckline that transitioned into a choker-like top. The skirt was glittering, dotted with crystals and sequins that was followed by a blue train that trailed behind Zegler as she moved.

Lifting herself to new heights, Zegler sported a daring pair of gilded platform sandal heels that added a major boost to the 21-year-old fashionista’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles , and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry. The dramatic heel easily adds flair and height to any outfit.

Zegler is known for being a fashion fixture on the red carpet, often arriving in romantic gowns and statement styles. As for footwear, the Critics Choice Award winner tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals and sky-high heels .

Directed by David F. Sandberg, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is an action-adventure film that follows Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) and his fellow foster kids who are bestowed the powers of the gods that transform them into adult superheroes. The team battles a vengeful trio of ancient gods who arrive on Earth in search of the magic that was stolen from them in ancient times. The movie hits theaters on March 17 and features an all-star cast including Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

