Open in App
Virginia State
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

FAA to investigate runway wrong turn at DC-area airport

By Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRf49_0lJdYvgf00

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Federal officials announced Tuesday that they’re investigating after a taxiing airplane took a wrong turn at a Washington-area airport and crossed a runway where another plane was preparing to take off.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it happened on the morning of March 7 after air traffic control cleared a Republic Airways Embraer 175 to taxi across a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and a United Airbus A319 was cleared to take off from another runway, The Washington Post reported . The Republic pilots took the aircraft in a different direction and crossed the runway that the United flight was about to use, but a controller intervened, officials said.

The United flight returned to the beginning of the runway at the airport in Arlington, Virginia, before taking off for Chicago, and the Republic flight continued to Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The investigation will determine how close the planes were, the FAA said.

United referred questions to the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board, which said it hadn’t launched an investigation but was monitoring the incident. Republic officials didn’t respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The announcement comes as the FAA convenes a safety summit Wednesday to address a series of near-misses .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Man dies in custody, suspected of swallowing illegal drugs, police say
Virginia Beach, VA1 hour ago
4 Greensboro men convicted for their role in murder-for-hire in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA35 minutes ago
19-year-old arrested, accused of shooting at Virginia Beach home
Virginia Beach, VA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“There were no winners”, DA says of homicide case involving cousins
Elizabeth City, NC2 hours ago
Virginia Beach man sentenced after drug trafficking, gun convictions
Virginia Beach, VA4 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Unmanned naval boat used for training found in Outer Banks
Rodanthe, NC8 hours ago
Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to termination hearing: reports
Memphis, TN2 days ago
NOAA moving research facility from Norfolk to Rhode Island
Norfolk, VA2 hours ago
Stolen handguns, loaded machine gun recovered during arrest of 3 juveniles in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA7 hours ago
Hampton woman caught with loaded handgun at Norfolk International Airport
Norfolk, VA12 hours ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago
INSPIRE Family Empowerment set to host Family Resource Expo Saturday
Norfolk, VA1 hour ago
‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings
Miami Beach, FL11 hours ago
‘It was horrible; I have never seen such disregard for life’: Witnesses recall moment when child was fatally struck in hit-and-run
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy