Nick Offerman is bringing his stage show to Arizona. How 'The Last of Us' informs it

Yes, Nick Offerman really talks like that.

If you are familiar with the actor and humorist from his stint on “Parks & Recreation,” in particular, you know what I mean. He speaks slowly, with an offbeat vocabulary, a curious kind of delivery that is instantly recognizable. For instance, he had this to say about his career:

“I started in the theater, never dreaming that I would tour as a humorist and appear on stage without the benefit of a theater set and costumes and a cast and a brilliant script by Pirandello,” he said. “But nonetheless, the river of my life, in the vernacular of Siddhartha, has brought me these incredible side gigs that are so gratifying, like writing books and touring as a humorist.”

'Moving On' review: More than meets the eye (and expectations)

'Nick Offerman Live' comes to Arizona

Offerman brings his stage show, “Nick Offerman Live,” to Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino on Friday, March 17. He talked a few days after his much-loved episode of “The Last of Us,” and it was top of mind.

Question: The response to your “The Last of Us” episode has been amazing. It dovetails nicely with your tour.

Answer: It does. The response to it has just been fascinating in a lot of ways, which gives me a great jumping off point. I played a show in LA last night and the response from the audience, it was just one of those shows like “Game of Thrones” that damn near everybody is watching. And so it gives me a new, almost-universal touchstone.

Q: But you had the show written. Will you work this in?

A: My stuff is very malleable and very much affected by what’s going on around me. It’s an ever-shifting landscape. There’s a couple of my greatest hits in there, as well as brand new stuff. Even today I’m working on a new song based on the reaction to “The Last of Us” that’s called “I Thought I Was a Man but I Was Wrong.”

Q: You said you sang a bit of “Long, Long Time” (a song central to the episode) when performing last night?

A: I sang the first two lines. I was able to burst the bubble with a joke.

Q: And?

A: It went over well, but I think it would be a little bit presumptuous to open at a casino with a reference to a guest appearance. It might be a little pompous on my part.

'Lucky Hank' review: Bob Odenkirk makes a mess of a man watchable

Offerman wasn't surprised at the success of 'The Last of Us'

Q: Were you surprised at the reaction? People loved it.

A: I wasn’t surprised at the success of HBO to do what they’re so good at, just making the highest-quality sort of obsessive, fan-favorite shows. And we all knew when we got our hands on that script by Craig Mazin that we had something very special on our hands. Across the board, every crew member, there was a sense of reverence, holding that episode gently in our hands like a baby phoenix that must be protected at all costs.

Q: You’d think this would open a lot of doors for you, particularly for dramatic work.

A: I’m always hopeful. It’s a funny thing. I’ve had pretty good luck just following my gut. The years go by and I get offered a variety of things, good and bad, big and small. And it’s interesting, sometimes the shiniest carrots that are dangled for one reason or another I just don’t vibe with them at that moment.

Q: But other things do?

A: Sometimes a little independent film or a play or something, it just strikes me. In fact I just read a film script, it’s an independent film. Shortly into Act 1 of reading it, I said, ‘Well, I think I’m going to be doing this.’ It charmed me. And I try to pay attention to that voice.

Q: Well, you might have a chance to hear it even more.

A: I just feel very lucky, and honestly I keep feeling like I keep winning the lottery. On the other hand if this is the last job I ever get, I’ll be very happy and satisfied with the good fortune that came my way. …

If more comes from it, the fun thing is there’s no telling what it might be. Maybe it’ll be dramatic work, maybe it’ll be an ambassadorship to New Zealand. You can put that in bold in the newspaper, please.

Q: In interviews you often mention your wife, Megan Mullally.

A: We love being married and supporting each other. In many ways she’s my teacher and my coach, but I’m also her support act often. I understand that you’re supposed to at some point begin to despise your spouse, but I’m apparently managing to stave off that phase, perhaps indefinitely. I think it’s healthy. Against the popular notice, I think I’m going to stick with being enamored of her.

Q: One last thing. My daughter, like everyone else, loved your “The Last of Us” episode and is now making her way through “Parks & Recreation” and loves your character.

A: Oh thank you, I appreciate that. I especially love to hear it from young people, who will hopefully be buying tickets for a long time.

'Scream VI' director: How his childhood in Flagstaff led to a life in horror movies

How to see 'Nick Offerman Live'

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15.

Where: Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 N. Maricopa Road, Maricopa.

Admission: $64.50-$94.50.

Details: 480-802-5000. caesars.com/harrahs-ak-chin/shows

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com . Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm . Twitter: @goodyk .

Subscribe to azcentral.com today . What are you waiting for?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nick Offerman is bringing his stage show to Arizona. How 'The Last of Us' informs it