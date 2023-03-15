Louisville chefs to face off in upcoming 'grudge match' on Food Network

Two Louisville chefs will be featured Tuesday night on a Food Network reality show as they compete for a five-digit cash prize.

Chef Davonte Bolden will appear on " Super Chef Grudge Match ," where he will go head-to-head against Chef Randy Pasch, his partner on a losing team from " Guy's Grocery Games ," another Food Network program.

At stake? The chance to win $10,000 cash, a prized knife and, of course, bragging rights, according to a press release.

Bolden is from St. Louis but moved to Louisville to take part in Sullivan University's culinary program. After he graduated in 2006, he made the city his home, according to the release.

“Viewers can expect a humble, spontaneous chef," Bolden said. The audience will also see someone who's passionate about the art of cooking and who cares about "culinary culture and its people," he added.

Even Bolden's workplace took to social media to cheer him on. The University of Louisville Hospital, where Bolden is the executive chef, tweeted about the show on Monday with a clapping emoji and encouragement that read "GO DAVONTE!"

Bolden and Pasch appeared on "Guy's Grocery Games" in 2020 where they teamed up for a sweet-and-savory-themed episode. The pair lost, though, and the release said Pasch blames his partner for the defeat – Bolden "plans to win and finally settle this dispute."

"Super Chef Grudge Match" is hosted by fellow Louisville chef Darnell Ferguson, who opened "Superchefs" in the city in 2015 after operating pop-up breakfast restaurants beforehand. His restaurant is no longer open, but Ferguson went on to become a Food Network personality.

Bolden will appear in the show's fifth episode of the season at 9 p.m. on March 21.

