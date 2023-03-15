Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hello Kitty Cafe truck returns to metro Phoenix. This time, cookies are on the menu

By Endia Fontanez, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vzp92_0lJdVAov00

The beloved Hello Kitty Cafe truck is returning to metro Phoenix on March 18 with a stop at the Scottsdale Quarter.

The adorable pink truck sells prepackaged desserts and tons of Hello Kitty merchandise like shirts, mugs and plush toys.

The traveling cafe debuted in 2014 and has since made its way to a number of U.S. cities, drawing crowds of hundreds of Hello Kitty fans with sweet treats and the chance to take photos in front of the truck.

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is cashless and accepts only debit and credit card payments. Here's what else you should know before you go.

34 new restaurants in metro Phoenix:Including African, Persian and Mexican cuisine

What do Hello Kitty Cafe trucks sell?

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck offers exclusive merchandise, including:

  • Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
  • Stainless-steel Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18 ounces and 32 ounces)

What is on the food menu at the Hello Kitty Cafe truck?

When the Hello Kitty Cafe truck stops in Scottsdale, visitors can purchase Sanrio themed decorated cookies, macarons, madeleines, mini cake bites and giant cookies, while supplies last.

How early should I go to the Hello Kitty Cafe truck?

The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is popular. When it stopped at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale in November 2022, the line was several hours long, and items sold out quickly. If you want a large selection of treats to choose from, it is best to arrive before the truck opens at 10 a.m. and start lining up.

How to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe truck

The truck will be parked near the fountains in the Quad at the Scottsdale Quarter, located at 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Parking is free at any of the Scottsdale Quarter's three parking garages. The garages are accessible from 72nd Place and 73rd Place, south of the Greenway-Hayden Loop and north of Butherus Road.

Following Scottsdale, the truck will continue its tour of the West Coast with a stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 25.

Grand Avenue Pizza Company has reopened,this time in historic downtown Glendale

Reach the reporter at endia.fontanez@gannett.com. Follow @EndiaFontanez on Twitter.

Reach the reporter at endia.fontanez@gannett.com. Follow @EndiaFontanez on Twitter.

