Arizona State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'We have to come together': New Rep. Juan Ciscomani sits down with The Gaggle

By Kaely Monahan, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago

It didn't take freshman Congressman Juan Ciscomani long to draw attention in Washington, D.C.

The Republican who won a Tucson-based seat from retired Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick prominently threw his backing for the House speakership to Kevin McCarthy when three of his fellow Arizona Republicans had misgivings.

McCarthy rewarded Ciscomani's loyalty with a coveted seat on the House Appropriations Committee.

It was only last year that Ciscomani made his first run for office, narrowly defeating former state Sen. Kirsten Engel, a Democrat, to win a seat in the House of Representatives. But his name is already being kicked around in some corners as a Republican to watch in next year's U.S. Senate race or in the 2026 Arizona gubernatorial race.

These are heady times for the former adviser to Gov. Doug Ducey. He delivered the Spanish-language response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union Speech last month.  He's pushing bills to relieve a backlog of disability payments to veterans and create a fourth national park in Arizona .

Today on The Gaggle, Rep. Juan Ciscomani joins hosts Ron Hansen and Mary Jo Pitzl over Zoom to talk about the work he's doing in Congress.

Who is Juan Ciscomani? What to know about the Republican who will replace Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick

The Gaggle is intended to be heard. But we also offer an A.I. translated transcript of the episode. Please note there may be slight deviations from the podcast audio.

Catch up on previous Gaggle episodes here:

Contact the producer at k aely.monahan@arizonarepublic.com . Follow her on Twitter @ KaelyMonahan .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'We have to come together': New Rep. Juan Ciscomani sits down with The Gaggle

