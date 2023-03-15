Open in App
Dallas, TX
KRLD News Radio

Two killed, one injured after shooting in Deep Ellum

By Curt LewisBaylee Friday,

5 days ago

Two people are dead and one is injured after an early morning shooting Wednesday in Deep Ellum, police say.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Bitter End, a bar in the 2800 block of Elm Street at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found shell casings scattered around the intersection and shattered glass from the club's windows.

Police said the investigation has found that a gunman approached a man on the patio of the bar and shot him multiple times. One of the rounds went through a window and struck a woman inside.

One person was hit by a bullet fragment and taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspected gunman ran northbound on Elm Street after the shooting, police said. He is described as being 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts, and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or kofi.sapon-amoah@dallaspolice.gov.

