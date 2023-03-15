Two killed, one injured after shooting in Deep Ellum

Two people are dead and one is injured after an early morning shooting Wednesday in Deep Ellum, police say.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Bitter End, a bar in the 2800 block of Elm Street at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found shell casings scattered around the intersection and shattered glass from the club's windows.

Police said the investigation has found that a gunman approached a man on the patio of the bar and shot him multiple times. One of the rounds went through a window and struck a woman inside.

One person was hit by a bullet fragment and taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspected gunman ran northbound on Elm Street after the shooting, police said. He is described as being 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, shorts, and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-671-3657 or kofi.sapon-amoah@dallaspolice.gov.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram