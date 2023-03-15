Open in App
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Docs: Man exposes himself to bus station security guard

By Alejandra Yañez,

5 days ago

Warning: This story contains graphic information.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly exposing himself to a McAllen Bus Station security guard.

PD: Man facing additional charges after smearing ‘fecal matter’ on detention officer, jumping out of moving ambulance

An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, a security guard at the McAllen Bus Station called police to report a man approached her while lowering his pants all the way down to his ankles, exposing his genitals.

The report states the man, identified by police as Gabriel Fontaine-Foster, proceeded to grab himself with both hands.

Raymondville man sentenced for murder of veteran

Fontaine-Foster asked the security guard, “Do you like it? Do you like my d—?,” according to the report.

While calling police, Fontaine-Foster began to walk toward Austin Avenue. He was arrested later that night near the 1400 block of Austin Avenue.

Fontaine-Foster was arrested on charges of indecent exposure, a class B misdemeanor, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. His bond is set at $3,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

