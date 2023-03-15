Open in App
Grand Prairie, TX
See more from this location?
KRLD News Radio

Video of Grand Prairie students using a racist slur angers classmates and community members

By Curt Lewis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCBI2_0lJdUpX900

Minority students, parents and community members are furious with the Grand Prairie school board after a video went public showing high school students chanting a racist slur inside a classroom.

The video shows students in the presence of a substitute teacher writing the letters of a common slur on post-it notes while chanting the letters in connection with the word "hate".

Grand Prairie NAACP President Angela Luckey-Vaughn shared a Facebook Live asking John Dubiski Career High School students for their views. Some are demanding the students involved be removed from Dubiski.

Posted by Angela Luckey-Vaughn on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

One student said "I'm disgusted, but I'm also terrified."

Grand Prairie school administrators say they are aware of the video and will deal with the students involved.

Superintendent Linda Ellis said, "because of Spring Break, we have limited staff available and have not yet been able to fully investigate the matter. Let me be very clear, we do not condone the language or the behavior that is portrayed in this video. We will rigorously investigate this situation and hold those involved accountable."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up to receive our KRLD Insider Newsletter for more news

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Grand Prairie, TX newsLocal Grand Prairie, TX
Students ‘Disgusted’ After Classmates Caught on Video Repeatedly Using N-Word
Grand Prairie, TX5 days ago
Disturbing video shows racism on full display at Grand Prairie ISD school
Grand Prairie, TX6 days ago
'I was shocked' | Parents, students upset over classmates caught on video using racial slur inside Grand Prairie ISD high school
Grand Prairie, TX7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lamar High School on Lockdown Due to On-Campus Shooting, Police Confirms
Arlington, TX10 hours ago
Plano ISD changes middle school schedules to offer teacher, student support
Plano, TX3 days ago
1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Arlington Lamar High School, police say
Arlington, TX10 hours ago
Plano ISD student dies from fentanyl poisoning, her parents share dire warning
Plano, TX4 days ago
Fort Worth ISD might to eliminate some positions for the 2023-24 academic year
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Middle school athletic director arrested, charged with improper relationship with student, police say
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Celebration of Life: Memorial service set for March 22 for Saundra Holland
Rockwall, TX22 hours ago
Following tragedy, couple finds ‘private oasis’ in Dalworthington Gardens
Dalworthington Gardens, TX1 day ago
Wise County Heritage Museum fire destroys decades of history
Decatur, TX1 day ago
Mayor Mattie Parker seeks re-election in a crowded field in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX9 hours ago
Dallas ISD middle school athletic director arrested
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Police did tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a McKinney woman's house -- she got them to pay for it all via eminent domain
Mckinney, TX2 days ago
Why are more North Texas school districts adopting a Fall Break?
Mesquite, TX5 days ago
Information needed in homicide on Pinnacle Park
Dallas, TX2 days ago
North Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says
Grand Prairie, TX8 days ago
Woman arrested on charge of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Local elected officials in Texas decry proposals that would strip away some of their authority
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Family of Arlington police officer recruit who died during training seeks answers
Arlington, TX5 days ago
Tarrant County cities interrupt large Spring Break teen gatherings
Mansfield, TX4 days ago
Family of mother fatally shot in Deep Ellum raising memorial expenses
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Nexsen!
Dallas, TX12 hours ago
'Unacceptable and deeply concerning': Dallas church fired employee in retaliation over report of unsafe condition at childcare facility, OSHA says
Dallas, TX4 days ago
In Mansfield, St. Paddy's means pickles!
Mansfield, TX3 days ago
Honoring the women of the National Weather Service
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
34 Years Wrongfully Imprisoned: Sidney Holmes Finally Exonerated
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Shots fired at spring break party in Mansfield, over 1,200 in attendance
Mansfield, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy