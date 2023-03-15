Video of Grand Prairie students using a racist slur angers classmates and community members

Minority students, parents and community members are furious with the Grand Prairie school board after a video went public showing high school students chanting a racist slur inside a classroom.

The video shows students in the presence of a substitute teacher writing the letters of a common slur on post-it notes while chanting the letters in connection with the word "hate".

Grand Prairie NAACP President Angela Luckey-Vaughn shared a Facebook Live asking John Dubiski Career High School students for their views. Some are demanding the students involved be removed from Dubiski.

One student said "I'm disgusted, but I'm also terrified."

Grand Prairie school administrators say they are aware of the video and will deal with the students involved.

Superintendent Linda Ellis said, "because of Spring Break, we have limited staff available and have not yet been able to fully investigate the matter. Let me be very clear, we do not condone the language or the behavior that is portrayed in this video. We will rigorously investigate this situation and hold those involved accountable."

