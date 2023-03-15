OBITUARY: Tracye Carol Kibbey

Tracye Carol Kibbey, age 56, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Evelyn McCurley; and 3 brothers, Robert Carl Dixon, Steven Neil Dixon, and Edward Dixon.
Tracye is survived by her husband of 29 years, John Kibbey; son, Sean Michael McCurley; daughter, Chyenne Kibbey; 3 grandchildren, Finnley McCurley, Lily Marie McCurley, and Daniel Oren McCurley; and a brother, James (Jimmy) Dixon.
Mrs. Kibbey’s wishes were to be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.
Comments / 0