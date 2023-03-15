Open in App
Greenbrier, TN
See more from this location?
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Destiney Cheyenne Pegram-Johnson

By Jennifer Haley,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REDiY_0lJdTpUw00

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Destiney Cheyenne Pegram-Johnson, age 3, of Greenbrier, who passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born February 4, 2020 in Hendersonville and is survived and loved by so many people, including her mother, Baylie Pegram-Johnson; brother, Izaiah Pegram-Johnson; grandparents, Tim and Terri Johnson, and Chris and Lisa Pegram; uncles, Logan and Keyesean; aunts, Zoey, Imani, and Keegan; as well as many other great and great-great aunts and uncles, and many cousins.

Service arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hendersonville, TN newsLocal Hendersonville, TN
OBITUARY: Cynthia Louise Perry
Greenbrier, TN13 hours ago
Weekend Weather: Dropping Temps, Hard Freeze
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Hendersonville Public Library Fires Director, Receives Threats after Controversial Event
Hendersonville, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Robin ‘Dale’ Durham
Cedar Hill, TN13 hours ago
OBITUARY: Norman Lee Hensley
Cedar Hill, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Bryant Shawn Basham
Greenbrier, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Crowe
Springfield, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Tracye Carol Kibbey
Springfield, TN5 days ago
Liz Thiels, Public Relations Professional & Former Country Music Hall of Fame Executive, Has Died
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates 50 State Troopers
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Two Brentwood Teens Killed in Jones Parkway Crash
Brentwood, TN1 day ago
Notable Nashville Restaurant Expanding to The Factory at Franklin
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Preds Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on March 25
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
SLUSH Motorsports Festival Coming to Nashville Superspeedway
Lebanon, TN1 day ago
Connecticut Man Arrested in Connection to Threats to Hendersonville library
Hendersonville, TN3 days ago
RCS STEM Expo Coming Monday, March 20
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
WEATHER ALERT 3-14-15-2023 FREEZE WARNING
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Certified Lymphedema Therapist Talks About Profession in Honor of Lymphedema Awareness Month
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Nashville Symphony April 2023 Concerts
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Todd Chrisley’s Son Charged after Assault Incident in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN5 days ago
MTSU’s Stones River Chamber Players Close Season with Free Spring Concert March 27
Murfreesboro, TN6 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 14, 2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
DinoTrek Makes a Return to the Nashville Zoo
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Two Arrested after Setting Fire to Nashville Bridge
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Two Wanted After Nazi Graffiti Painted on Multiple Nashville Homes
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Lady Raiders Basketball Season Comes to an End in NCAA Tourney
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Nashville Soccer Club Falls on the Road to NE Revolution
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Preds Weekly Update for March 20, 2023: Previews and Where to Watch
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
MTSU Summer STEM Camp Registration Opens March 15 for High Schoolers
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy