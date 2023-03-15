OBITUARY: Destiney Cheyenne Pegram-Johnson

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Destiney Cheyenne Pegram-Johnson, age 3, of Greenbrier, who passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born February 4, 2020 in Hendersonville and is survived and loved by so many people, including her mother, Baylie Pegram-Johnson; brother, Izaiah Pegram-Johnson; grandparents, Tim and Terri Johnson, and Chris and Lisa Pegram; uncles, Logan and Keyesean; aunts, Zoey, Imani, and Keegan; as well as many other great and great-great aunts and uncles, and many cousins.

Service arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

