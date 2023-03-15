OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Crowe

Patricia “Pat” Ann Crowe, age 94, of Springfield, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023.

She was born in Sparta, Wisconsin to Marvin Libke and Ruth Libke (DeHart), on June 13, 1929. She grew up with six siblings and many other family members in the close-knit community.

At the age of 18, she married Walter Ray Crowe who served in the United States Army, in a small ceremony in 1947. Together they would have three sons; Danny, Robert, and Randy Crowe. She remained a loyal housewife and mother, while Walter served for 24 years in various assignments to include the Korean War and Vietnam War.

Despite tragedy falling upon the family with the death of their eldest son, Danny Crowe, their other two sons would soon grow up to serve life long careers in the United States Armed Forces.

She was well traveled and enjoyed crafting, baking, painting, writing, and reading. She was a loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and many more.

She is survived by her sons: Robert Crowe and his wife Sheri Crowe (Springfield, TN) and Randy Crowe and his wife Beth Crowe (Holly Springs, NC); granddaughters: Melissa Beamon (South Mills, NC), Michelle Gaskins (Chesapeake, VA), Brandy Vander Sys (Wichita Falls, TX); and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Marvin and Ruth Libke; husband Walter Crowe; son Danny Crowe; grandson Austin Crowe; and several siblings.

As per her wishes, a later ceremony will take place in Sparta, Wisconsin, for her and her late husband as they are laid to rest next to their late son Danny.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make a donation in her honor to the American Heart Association.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/