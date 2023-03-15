Open in App
Greenbrier, TN
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Bryant Shawn Basham

By Jennifer Haley,

5 days ago
Bryant Shawn Basham, age 34 of Greenbrier, Tennessee passed from this life on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Bryant was born on January 4, 1989, in Nashville.

He worked as a carpenter doing remodeling. He loved his children and enjoyed playing and working on his computer. He was described by his family as a prankster, always having a good time.

He is survived by his wife, Casey Basham of Pegram; sons, Zakry Basham of Greenbrier, Tyler Basham of Pegram, Jacob Basham of Pegram, Liam Basham of Springfield, and Sebastian Roberts of Springfield; daughter, Isabella Basham of Pegram; mother, Wendy Adams of Springfield, father; Louis Grady Basham, grandmother, Carol Owens of Springfield; brothers, Larry Willis of Springfield, Chris Adams of Springfield, and Benjamin Adams of Greenbrier; and sisters, Leslie Basham and Alesha Basham, both of Gallatin.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Oakhurst Chapel of Robertson County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Berea Cemetery in Logan County, KY. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 until 8 PM and Saturday from 10 AM until the hour of service.

The family request, if so desired, for memorial contributions to be made to the Bryant Basham Funeral Fund. All donations should be made to Robertson County Funeral Home.

Robertson County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

