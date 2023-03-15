Meta Platforms Is Dominating Amazon in This Revolutionary Technology

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) procured more AI servers than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 2022, based on a report from TrendForce. The demand for AI servers is expected to be a massive driver for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the need for AI server GPUs continues to grow. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.

