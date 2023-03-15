8 ways to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Eugene and Springfield

Looking for a way to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day this year? Test your luck at some of these Eugene and Springfield bars and restaurants. Whether you're looking for a leprechaun-themed outdoor adventure or a more traditional Irish feast, there are plenty of options for some shamrock fun this weekend.

Tunes, Tots and Tankards

Join Beergarden for its 7th annual celebration this weekend. There will be live music on the patio, classic Irish beer and cider and potato-centric, Irish-themed specials served. Go to beergardenme.com for a schedule of performances.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Check online for a schedule of events.

Where: Beergarden, 777 West 6th Ave., Eugene

St. Patrick's Day at Gordon Tavern

Head to the Gordon Tavern for a festive Saint Patrick's Day celebration with an inspired menu of traditional food and drink specials. Also, enjoy live music from the Eugene Highlanders from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Make a reservation at gordontavern.com.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday

Where: Gordon Tavern, 555 Oak St., Eugene

St. Patrick’s Day at The Better Living Room

Join Ninkasi Brewing at the Better Living Room for live music from Faroe Rum, special beers on tap and food specials for a fun Saint Patrick's Day celebration. Admission is free. For more information go to ninkasibrewing.com.

When: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: The Better Living Room, 155 Blair Blvd., Eugene

Lucky Clover 5K and 10K Race

If you're looking to move your feet this St. Patrick's Day, sign up for the Lucky Clover 5K and 10K Race starting at Dorris Ranch Park. There are three race options: 5K trail, 5K road or 10K road and trail combined. It is $30 for adults, $25 for youth ages 17 and under and $25 for ages 60 and over for all events. Add $5 to all prices if registering the day of the event. Register online at level32racing.com/lucky-clover.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Dorris Ranch Park, 205 Dorris St., Springfield

Pint Pot Public House St. Patrick's Day Celtic Celebration

The Pint Pot Public House's Saint Patrick's Day celebration is back again for two days of Irish food and drinks, live music, dance performances, giveaways and more. Festivities start at noon both days and go until 1 a.m. Adults are $10 each day, kids ages 12 and under are free.

When: Noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Pint Pot Public House, 195 E 17th Ave., Eugene

St. Pat's at PublicHouse

Join the PublicHouse for its Saint Patrick's Day celebration. There will be Irish brews, spirits and food, along with live music from Magpie’s Pitchfork on the lawn stage at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to www.publichousehub.com.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: PublicHouse, 418 A St., Springfield

Pendleton Highway's St. Patty's Party

Pendleton Highway will be performing at the Twisted River Saloon this weekend. There will be music, dancing, food and drinks.

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Twisted River Saloon, 1444 Main St., Springfield

St. Paddy’s Day RunVenture

Join in on a Saint Paddy's Day RunVenture. Participants will embark on a running scavenger hunt, solving a series of limericks to find five pots of golden coins hidden throughout south Eugene. The event starts at South Eugene High School's track. From there, participants can choose to run or walk the race which will be up to 5.5 miles. The race will end at Drop Bear Brewery where there will be a raffle and prizes for the best costumes. Participation is free and no pre-registration is required. For more information, go to runhubnw.com.

When: Pre-race festivities begin at 1 p.m., the race begins at 2 p.m. and goes to 4 p.m. on Saturday

Where: The event begins at South Eugene High School, 400 E 19th Ave., and ends at Drop Bear Brewery, 2690 Willamette St.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com. Find her on Twitter at @makenzielliott.