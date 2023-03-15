EAST BEND — One big inning turned a pitcher’s duel into a 7-0 win for the Forbush baseball team over Starmount last Thursday night.

[…]

EAST BEND — The battle for temporary Yadkin County softball bragging rights belongs to Forbush after its 5-0 shutout of Starmount last Tuesday night.

[…]

A trio of girl’s basketball players from the Yadkin Valley area saw their hard work pay dividends as they were named recently to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association all-district team.

[…]

High School boy’s tennis season is in full swing and three programs — East Wilkes, Elkin and Forbush — have already broken into the win column.

[…]

East Wilkes’ Eric Adams signs a National Letter of Intent to play football for North Carolina Central University in Durham on Monday afternoon. In the photo with Adams are, front row, left-to-right, Lilly Adams (sister), Lyric Adams (sister), Beverly Adams (mother), Patrick Adams (father) and Jane Adams (grandmother). On the back row are principal Dustin Webb, assistant football coach Eddie Guessford, head football coach Jonathan Wilmoth, athletic director Justin Call and head boys basketball coach Bradley Hayes. In addition to football, where he was an All-Northwest 1A Conference selection this past fall, Adams is also a member of the Cardinals boys basketball team and track and field program. (Photo courtesy of East Wilkes High School.)

[…]

Layla Ross, an East Wilkes senior, signed with Warren Wilson College to play soccer last Friday. In the photo with Ross are, front row, George Maines (grandfather), Kelly Maines (mother) and Terry Maines (grandmother). On the back row are, Principal Dustin Webb, head girls soccer coach Carrie Vestal and athletic director Justin Call. (Photo courtesy of East Wilkes High School.)

[…]

In a basketball career filled with accolades, there was one thing that Avery Wallis had yet to taste, either as a player or as a coach — playoff victory.

[…]

EAST BEND — Emily Eads did many things during Forbush’s 51-47 win over Lexington on Tuesday night that won’t necessarily show up in the scorebook.

[…]

CHEROKEE — One big run turned the tide for Cherokee in a 68-52 win over East Wilkes during the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A girls basketball playoffs on Saturday afternoon inside the Charles George Memorial Arena.

[…]

A banner season for the Starmount girl’s basketball team came to an end last Tuesday night in an 83-60 defeat at Robbinsville in the first round of the North Carolina high School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

[…]

RONDA — East Wilkes returned to a familiar spot after Thursday night’s 63-28 win against Piedmont Community Charter — the third round of the North Carolin...

