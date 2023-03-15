Dallas Cowboys fans and players flooded Twitter to approve of the resigning of Donovan Wilson

Typically, when Stephen Jones starts a player’s contract, fans assume that player is out the door. The Dallas Cowboys routinely shops from the bargain bin of free agents and it’s to the point that Stephen Jones has become a meme earning the moniker of “Cap Boy” .

While that does tend to be true, the one thing the Cowboys are good at is keeping the players they really like, and Donovan Wilson is one of those guys. Dan Quinn’s defense requires really good safety play to run efficiently so with Wilson coming off a career year, I’m sure Quinn went to bat for him.

To the surprise of a number of fans the Cowboys worked out a deal to keep the former Texas A&M safety in Dallas for the next few years.

Check the Twitter reactions below.

Wilson with a Message to Cowboy Nation

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1635762979865067522?s=20

Ball-hawk

https://twitter.com/nickeatman/status/1635740092047261721?s=20

Marcus Spears like the signing too

https://twitter.com/mspears96/status/1635656839563030531?s=20

The gang is back together

https://twitter.com/MalikHooker24/status/1635649545257271296?s=20

Hit Stick

https://twitter.com/AkoyeMedia/status/1615168972701278208?s=20

Magruder seems happy

https://twitter.com/ScooterMagruder/status/1635659790700494851?s=20

The common theme is this was a great move

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1635648554986291201?s=20

Former Cowboys safety knows his stuff

https://twitter.com/Teaguefootball/status/1635675864108085248?s=20

Diggs gets to run it back with #6

https://twitter.com/TrevonDiggs/status/1635705656245092364?s=20

Yes he does

https://twitter.com/PepeDorothy/status/1635816862520061957?s=20

