Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Cowboys fans and players flooded Twitter to approve of the resigning of Donovan Wilson

By Jarrett Johnson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27otnX_0lJdO6YR00

Typically, when Stephen Jones starts a player’s contract, fans assume that player is out the door. The Dallas Cowboys routinely shops from the bargain bin of free agents and it’s to the point that Stephen Jones has become a meme earning the moniker of “Cap Boy” .

While that does tend to be true, the one thing the Cowboys are good at is keeping the players they really like, and Donovan Wilson is one of those guys. Dan Quinn’s defense requires really good safety play to run efficiently so with Wilson coming off a career year, I’m sure Quinn went to bat for him.

To the surprise of a number of fans the Cowboys worked out a deal to keep the former Texas A&M safety in Dallas for the next few years.

Check the Twitter reactions below.

h

h

Wilson with a Message to Cowboy Nation

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1635762979865067522?s=20

Ball-hawk

https://twitter.com/nickeatman/status/1635740092047261721?s=20

Marcus Spears like the signing too

https://twitter.com/mspears96/status/1635656839563030531?s=20

The gang is back together

https://twitter.com/MalikHooker24/status/1635649545257271296?s=20

Hit Stick

https://twitter.com/AkoyeMedia/status/1615168972701278208?s=20

Magruder seems happy

https://twitter.com/ScooterMagruder/status/1635659790700494851?s=20

The common theme is this was a great move

https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1635648554986291201?s=20

Former Cowboys safety knows his stuff

https://twitter.com/Teaguefootball/status/1635675864108085248?s=20

Diggs gets to run it back with #6

https://twitter.com/TrevonDiggs/status/1635705656245092364?s=20

Yes he does

https://twitter.com/PepeDorothy/status/1635816862520061957?s=20

1

1

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
‘No love’: Emmitt Smith blasts Cowboys for Ezekiel Elliott release
Dallas, TX2 days ago
NFL rumors: 1 thing holding Cowboys back from DeAndre Hopkins trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Mesquite woman helps solve part of the JFK photo mystery
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Report: Ryan Poles never told Justin Fields he was Bears' QB before trade of No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS22 hours ago
One thing to love about each of the Chiefs' free agent signings
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Takeaways and observations from C.J. Gardner-Johnson's first Lions press conference
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Skip Bayless saying 'Alabama is a lock to win March Madness'
Tuscaloosa, AL2 hours ago
Panthers WR Adam Thielen also spoke with Broncos, Cowboys
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
New mock draft has Bucs trading up for a QB
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
The best kicker in Washington's NFL history
Washington, DC9 hours ago
Panthers owner David Tepper played key role in trading for No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Former NFL Washington player warns free agents
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Grading the Bears' initial free agency moves
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders sign Former Alabama TE O.J. Howard
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Grade the Steelers signing G Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
We almost got a Bears double trade-down in the NFL draft but the Texans reportedly ruined it
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Catching up on Chiefs' latest pro day attendance
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy