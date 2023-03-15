Open in App
Bellingham, WA
Bellingham Herald

‘Mind-blowing!’ Poll finds the best hot sandwiches in Whatcom County

By Alyse Smith,

5 days ago

We asked readers where to find the best hot sandwiches in Whatcom County and the votes are in.

The poll had 12 local restaurant options in Whatcom County including Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, Big Bites! Sandwiches and Stuff, Old World Deli and Port of Subs.

The unscientific poll received 566 votes.

The best sandwich shop in Whatcom County

Davinci’s Market received 183 votes to top the list of the best hot sandwich in Whatcom County.

Davinci’s Market is a hidden gem in Bellingham, found on Electric Avenue across the street from Whatcom Falls Park, in the same building structure as Lafeens Family Pride Donuts and Ice Cream.

The market has 22 sub sandwiches on its menu, as well as cheesesteak sandwiches, salads, soups and a breakfast menu of biscuits and gravy and breakfast sandwiches.

Davinci’s Market is also known for its fresh ingredients.

“Davinci’s prides itself on keeping it fresh. We start every morning baking our bread fresh using high-quality white and wheat French bread dough. We continue baking throughout the day to ensure that you get the freshest product no matter when you stop in for a sandwich. Our commitment to fresh extends to slicing all of our ingredients from whole fresh vegetables every morning and our meats and cheese are sliced when you order your sandwich,” the market’s website states.

The sandwich shop is also popular online, receiving a 3.5-star rating from 50 reviews on Yelp .

Read Camber C. 's
review of Davinci Classic Subs on Yelp Read Mike V. 's review of Davinci Classic Subs on Yelp Read Chelsea J. 's review of Davinci Classic Subs
on Yelp

Davinci’s Market is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and is at 1480 Electric Ave. in Bellingham.

Following Davinci’s Market with 112 votes was The Sandwich Odyssey.

The Sandwich Odyssey’s menu features sandwiches such as chicken parmesan, hot pastrami, roast beef, french dip and garden stack. The restaurant also serves soups, salads and wraps.

The Sandwich Odyssey is also well-loved online, receiving a 4.5-star rating from 166 Yelp reviews .

Read Mackenzie W. 's review of The Sandwich Odyssey on Yelp Read Noah C. 's review of The Sandwich Odyssey on Yelp

The Sandwich Odyssey is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is at 2001 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham.

In third place was Old World Deli with 61 votes, followed by Gandolfo’s New York Deli and Coconut Kenny’s with 46 votes.

Whatcom sandwich poll results
