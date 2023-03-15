2023 Valspar Championship picks: Three long shots to take a chance on
With The PLAYERS Championship done and dusted, the PGA Tour now begins its ramp-up towards The Masters, which begins on April 6 at Augusta National.
But there are three tournaments to go before we head down Magnolia Lane, including this week’s Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.
It is the last event in the Tour’s annual Florida Swing.
The Players Championship always features one of the deepest fields of the year and the Arnold Palmer Invitational usually attracts plenty of stars, so the entry list for the Valspar always seems a bit lacking because of its place on the calendar.
That said, we do have a few of the biggest names in the game making the trip to the Gulf Coast.
And the best news for handicappers is that neither Scottie Scheffler nor Jon Rahm are in town.
Scheffler and Rahm have combined for five wins in 2023 already.
With the top two players in the world sitting out, oddsmakers have installed Justin Thomas as the +1000 favorite with Jordan Spieth behind him at +1200.
Matthew Fitzpatrick and two-time defending champ Sam Burns are the only other golfers under +2000.
With only a few of the elite players making the trip to Copperhead, the door should be open for a long shot to contend at the Valspar and that’s where I’m focusing this week:
