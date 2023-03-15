Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Just how Irish is Colorado?

By DJ Summers,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8MJR_0lJdKeQc00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — St. Patrick’s Day is this Friday, and Denverites and Coloradans will no doubt join the festivities despite only middling levels of Irish ancestry.

St. Patrick’s Day is impressively festive – it is the nation’s third-most popular drinking day with 4.2 drinks consumed per person and over 13 million pints of Guinness downed . One in 10 Americans claim to have some Irish ancestry. That’s roughly six times as many people claiming to have Irish ancestry than those who actually live in Ireland.

Best ways to enjoy whiskey this St. Patrick’s Day

Colorado isn’t the most Irish state, however, and the Denver metro isn’t the most Irish area. Both the state and its major population center are about average in terms of their concentration of Irish ancestry.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, 10.84% of Coloradans claim some Irish ancestry, ranking 22nd in the nation.

The U.S. has its greatest concentration of Irish ancestry in New England. New Hampshire is the most Irish state with 20.5% claiming Irish ancestry, followed by Massachusetts with 19.24%, Rhode Island with 17.03%, Maine with 16.38% and Vermont with 16.27%.

Western and southern states are the least Irish.

Jeep Wranglers sell for almost 30% over MSRP around Denver

Only 4.36% of Hawaiians claim some Irish ancestry, the least in the country. California has the next least with 5.88%, followed by Utah at 5.94%, Texas at 6.01%, and New Mexico at 6.15%.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood has an average share of citizens who claim Irish ancestry.

About 10.74% of Denver metro residents claim some Irish ancestry, slightly higher than the average of 9.57% among U.S. metros with over one million people.

Boston has the nation’s highest among large metros with 20.34% Irish- fitting, for the city that hosted the world’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737. The Philadelphia, Providence and Pittsburgh metro areas also rank high.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Just how far does a 6-figure salary go in Denver?
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Are Denver residents good tippers?
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Family impacted by Marshall Fire rebuilding ‘Idea Home’
Louisville, CO19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
US, Denver see first yearly drop in home prices since 2012
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Photographer creates list of 100 things to do in Estes Park
Estes Park, CO6 hours ago
What will spring weather be like for Colorado?
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Job searching? Here are some opportunities at Casa Bonita
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Crime increase not factor for Blake Street Tavern closure
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Earthquakes continue in southern Colorado over the weekend
Trinidad, CO1 day ago
A Denver collector’s Native American artifacts are up for sale. A tribal group says these cultural objects need to be returned.
Denver, CO2 days ago
Is it Illegal in Colorado to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
A resource bank for gun violence will soon be available in Colorado
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
Remarkable women: Woman starts nonprofit after suddenly losing her son
Denver, CO4 hours ago
20 years ago, the St. Patrick’s Day blizzard buried Denver
Denver, CO2 days ago
Family of musician shot to death searching for answers
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy