Fayetteville, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is it time to worry about the Arkansas softball team? Just a little?

By E. Wayne,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zehFy_0lJdJsVL00

Arkansas softball is good. Awfully good. They will make the NCAA Tournament barring a miracle.

One of the bad ones.

But right now, heading into a big weekend against No. 13 Alabama on the road, No. 12 Arkansas is looking at a tumble next week. A series loss to unranked Texas A&M followed by a 10-2 shellacking at the hands of Wichita State will do that . Nevermind the team’s loss to Central Arkansas last week in a game in which they scored just a single run.

Tuesday’s loss was the most troubling. All three Arkansas pitchers gave up runs, while starter Callie Turner didn’t manage to record a single out before being pulled. Wichita State tagged her for five runs on four hits – two of which were home runs – and a walk.

By the time the first inning finished, WSU led, 8-1. The Razorbacks scored first, in the top of the frame on a Rylin Hedgecock RBI double.

The only other runs scored in the whole game came in the sixth and final inning as Cylie Halvorson had an RBI single for the Razorbacks and Wichita State walked off via run-rule with two in the bottom.

Arkansas has some time to recover, at least. The Razorbacks play in Tuscaloosa from Saturday to Monday.

