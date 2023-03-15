Open in App
Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

House Panel Backs Bills To Ban TikTok From Florida School District Devices

By Local BN - Jorge Borges,

5 days ago
A proposal headed to the full House would place new requirements on the use of school computer devices and networks.

The House Education & Employment Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the proposal (HB 379), which includes prohibiting the social-media platform TikTok from being accessed on devices owned by school districts, “or as a platform to communicate or promote any district school, school-sponsored club, extracurricular organization, or athletic team.”

It also would prevent the use of district-owned devices and servers from accessing websites or applications that do not have certain “Internet safety” policies.

Another part of the bill would require middle- and high-school students to receive instruction about the “social, emotional, and physical effects of social media.”

Bill sponsor Brad Yeager, R-New Port Richey, pointed to increased use of social-media platforms as a reason why the bill is needed.

“This rise in social-media use has shown an increase in cyberbullying, as well as multiple impacts on mental health among kids,” Yeager told the House panel.

