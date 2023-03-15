Open in App
Charlotte, NC
AllPanthers

Who Should the Panthers Sign at Running Back?

By Schuyler Callihan,

5 days ago

Carolina has a decision to make in the backfield.

After trading away Christian McCaffrey in October, the Panthers' ground game actually improved. Hard to believe, right?

Well, the man that led the charge in the backfield, D'Onta Foreman, enters day one of free agency still without a new contract. In 17 games (9 starts) this past season, Foreman totaled 914 yards and five touchdowns on 203 carries.

"I've been blessed to be in this situation. It feels like home now," Foreman stated back in January. "This has probably been the only time I've been in this situation where I was the starter and just the feeling of being 'the guy'. So of course I don't want to let that go. Of course, I want to be here. Of course, I want to continue to build on what we already started."

Are the Panthers interested in bringing him back, though? Yes. GM Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, and running backs coach Duce Staley have all said publicly stated that they would love for Foreman to return. But that doesn't mean Carolina won't look around at other options.

In fact, there are two free agents who have direct connections with Staley - Miles Sanders and Jamaal Williams.

Staley was in Philadelphia for the first two years of Sanders' career and had a role in the Eagles taking him in the 2019 NFL Draft. During those two seasons, Sanders rushed for 1,685 yards and nine touchdowns. This past season, he broke out for 1,269 yards and 11 scores but it looks like Philly is expected to move on from him after re-signing Boston Scott and agreeing to terms with Rashaad Penny.

Jamaal Williams is in a similar boat as the Lions agreed to a three-year deal with former Bears running back David Montgomery, who will assume the role of RB1. Williams and Staley both arrived in Detroit in 2021 and in the two seasons they spent together, Williams had the best production of his career. In 2022, Williams posted career highs across the board with 262 carries, 1,066 yards, and a league-leading 17 touchdowns.

Estimated market value ( per Spotrac )

D'Onta Foreman - $3.4 million

Jamaal Williams - $4.1 million

Miles Sanders - $7.2 million

