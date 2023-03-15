PODCAST: The Panthers Are Making Moves

Episode 133 has been released.

Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, FanNation/Sports Illustrated Beat Writer Schuyler Callihan, and Panthers All-Time Leading Rusher Jonathan Stewart.

NOTE: Episode was recorded before the signing of QB Andy Dalton.

- Schuyler and J-Stew give their thoughts on the Panthers trading up for the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

- A look at five crucial free agent signings so far this week for the Panthers

- Tell Em Why You're Mad

- Why are the Ravens tripping with Lamar's money?

