New Qigong class in Sun City West

Jan Stittleburg will be teaching a new Tai Chi Qigong class 2 p.m. Fridays beginning April 7 at Desert Garden UCC, 18818 N. 128th Ave.

Tai Chi Qigong is a gentle exercise, done sitting or standing, to enhance balance, flexibility, strength and stamina. Qigong uses gentle movements like Tai Chi but in a flowing manner with a concentration on breathing with the movements.

At 1 p.m., there is a class for the Yang Style old form Tai Chi, open to all.

Classes are $6 each, or $24 per month. There is no sign-up required ahead of class.

Call Stittleburg at 678-524-1998 or visit qimovingmeditation.com.