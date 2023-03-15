Open in App
Sun City West, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Sun City West Independent

New Qigong class in Sun City West

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biFLp_0lJdJZve00

Jan Stittleburg will be teaching a new Tai Chi Qigong class 2 p.m. Fridays beginning April 7 at Desert Garden UCC, 18818 N. 128th Ave.

Tai Chi Qigong is a gentle exercise, done sitting or standing, to enhance balance, flexibility, strength and stamina. Qigong uses gentle movements like Tai Chi but in a flowing manner with a concentration on breathing with the movements.

At 1 p.m., there is a class for the Yang Style old form Tai Chi, open to all.

Classes are $6 each, or $24 per month. There is no sign-up required ahead of class.

Call Stittleburg at 678-524-1998 or visit qimovingmeditation.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 17-19
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Fiesta Mall to be demolished after years of sitting empty
Mesa, AZ21 hours ago
These are the biggest landscaping trends for outdoor living spaces
Prescott, AZ4 days ago
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow return to AZ
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday as more rain and snow heads to Arizona
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Puppy found stuck to cactus now up for adoption at Arizona Humane Society
Scottsdale, AZ21 hours ago
Gilbert Regional Park Closed for Boots in the Park
Gilbert, AZ6 days ago
National health care system eyes Surprise parcel to build new hospital
Surprise, AZ3 days ago
FREE pet vaccine clinic on March 20 at three Valley locations
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
South of Sedona, Village of Oak Creek is experiencing flood waters
Sedona, AZ4 days ago
Fiesta Village breathing new life into West Mesa
Mesa, AZ7 days ago
Gateway Airport becoming bigger economic asset to QC
Queen Creek, AZ2 days ago
Westbound US 60 lanes close in Mesa following collision
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Scottsdale prepping for massive water cuts
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Discount Retailer to Close Doors on Eight Stores in Phoenix Area: All Items on Sale
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
8 Suburban Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Planned closures, restrictions on I-10, I-17, US 60 (March 17-20)
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 17-20
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Burros and Fries Coming to Village at Prasada in May
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Hard-Core Taylor Swift Fans Totally Take Over Frontier Flight From Phoenix
Glendale, AZ9 hours ago
New plans could bring life back to Fiesta Mall
Mesa, AZ7 days ago
'Delay filling completely': Gas expert weighs in on Phoenix area gas prices, shortage
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Greyish-black buildup on a soda machine, chicken kept past its discard date
Goodyear, AZ4 days ago
Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Popular Local Burger Chain Opens New Location
Maricopa, AZ3 days ago
Multiple Valley roads closed due to river flooding caused by water releases
Mesa, AZ5 days ago
Two planes flying over Mesa collide mid-air
Mesa, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy