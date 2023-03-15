Hours after USC visit, Dillon recruit Josiah Thompson declares, ‘I know my decision’

Dillon High offensive tackle Josiah Thompson (6-7 290) visited South Carolina’s spring practice Tuesday. Just a few hours after that latest unofficial visit to USC, he made public that he knows where he wants to play his college football.

Through a tweet, Thompson wrote, “I know my decision now!!” Thompson was joined on the visit by his head coach Kelvin Roller and two teammates.

Thompson met with offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley and new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, along with head coach Shane Beamer. He watched the Gamecocks’ opening spring practice, and he also went through a photo shoot.

“He had a good time watching practice with Coach Loggains being his first time as the offensive coordinator,” Roller said. “They always roll the red carpet out whenever he comes up there. They’ve just done a job recruiting him. They just showed him a lot of attention. He thought it was a good practice. He’s comfortable up there now. He’s been up there multiple times.”

Roller said that on the road back to the Pee Dee area, Thompson didn’t have that much to say about what was on his mind regarding his recruiting. Thompson also visited USC for a junior day Jan. 21. He was at the Clemson junior day Jan. 28 and was supposed to accompany Roller to Clemson on Monday to watch practice but didn’t make the trip.

Roller was not sure if Thompson had scheduled an official visit with the Gamecocks for their major recruiting weekend planned for June 23.

“I don’t know, to be honest with you. We haven’t talked about that yet,” the coach said. “I know Coach Teasley had talked about possibly bringing him the last week in June, but I’m not sure if that’s been set.”

Thompson named a top six in January of USC, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Miami. He has said he grew up a Gamecock fan as his father was a walk-on offensive lineman there during the Brad Scott days.

The Gamecocks already have a commitment from another of the state’s top 2024 offensive line prospects in offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland, and they are working on another in offensive guard Blake Franks of Greenville.

Blake Franks update

There’s been no news on Greenville High guard Blake Franks since he passed on making a decision between USC and Clemson last month. Franks has not talked to any media since February and hasn’t taken any more visits since junior days at USC, Clemson and Auburn in January.

But reportedly, that will change this week.

Wes Mitchell of GamecockCentral reported Monday that Franks is expected to visit USC Saturday to watch a spring practice. Franks apparently has gone back and forth between USC and Clemson in his decision-making process. If he does make the Saturday visit, that could be a sign that closure is not far off.

Notes