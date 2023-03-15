Mouser Electronics to Showcase the Latest Power Technologies at APEC 2023

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, announces that it is exhibiting as a Platinum Partner at the 2023 Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC 2023) — the premier event in applied power electronics.

This year’s APEC event takes place from March 19 through March 23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. As an APEC Platinum Partner, Mouser will provide exciting and interactive information about the latest power management solutions, new product advancements, and component innovations from leading manufacturer partners.

Visitors to the Mouser booth 1126 can learn more about Mouser’s award-winning Empowering Innovation Together ™ program, including a series on wide bandgap power management. Mouser representatives will also be available to discuss Mouser’s informative eBooks, newsletters, and new product emails as well as the Methods technology and solutions journal, a valuable source of design information that provides exclusive information on prototype development that every design engineer needs to drive new levels of innovation. Visitors can also enter for a chance to win a set of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

APEC is an annual technology event that focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics industry and new power electronics components. The conference features exhibits, expert-led courses, special presentations, and the opportunity to network with other engineering professionals. Follow in-depth theoretical discussions with practical applications, focusing on essential topics such as energy management within renewable energy systems, transportation and aircraft power applications, designing with SiC and GaN power devices and electric vehicle charging.

Professional education seminars are also available for conference attendees who want to stay updated with the latest trends in power electronics, with topics that include power supply design and a high-level look at electrified powertrains. In addition, industry and technical sessions are available for anyone who wants to learn about today’s power technologies and the challenges in designing modern power supplies.

