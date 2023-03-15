Open in App
North Carolina State
Charlotte Observer

Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Lake Norman| March 17-23

By Chyna Blackmon,

5 days ago

Friday, March 17

Check out CharlotteFive’s full list of St. Patrick’s Day events. One big one on the list: Thigs Cocktail Bar and Old Town Public House are hosting a St. Paddy’s Day Weekend Block Party. Enjoy two days of fun between both locations in the newly expanded Lake Norman Social District. The OTPH patio will be open with an additional area for gathering, outdoor games, and a vendor village. There will also be live bands and food trucks too. Free to attend. Stop by Friday from 3 p.m.-midnight or Saturday from 12 p.m.-midnight. 21314 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC 28031.

Saturday, March 18

Shop the Davidson Farmer’s Market for the last winter market. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats and cheeses from more than 35 farmers and local producers. There will also be bread, honey, flowers and other products from local vendors, too. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. 120 S. Main Street, Davidson, NC 28036.

Find the Davidson Farmers Market next to Town Hall in Davidson. Davidson Farmers Market

The town of Davidson is hosting its annual Arbor Day celebration and tree planting. The event will be at the corner of Jackson Street and Main Street, across from the former Davidson Town Hall building. If you’re interested in the tree planting event, organizers will provide gloves, tools, water refills and snacks. Pre-registration is required. You can sign up online. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 216 S. Main St., Davidson, NC 28036.

Head over to downtown Mooresville for the Shamrocks & Shenanigans bar crawl and festival. There will be performances from Irish dancers and pipe bands, Acrofitness, food trucks, drinks and more. Tickets for the bar crawl are $30 and can be bought online. 3-8 p.m. 215 N Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115, USA.

Former American Idol star Ruben Studdard will be performing at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center. The Grammy-nominated singer will perform a special concert called “Ruben Sings Luther.” The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $55 and are available at ourtownstage.com. 160 S Magnolia St, Mooresville, NC 28115.

Sunday, March 19

Wrap up the holiday weekend at Daveste Vineyards’ St. Patrick’s Day festival. The two-day event kicks off Saturday with live music, food trucks serving up Irish-American food, shamrock wine slushies, classes and more. Advance tickets are $16. General admission is $20 at the door. 12 p.m. 155 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, NC 28166.

Monday, March 20

Enjoy the first day of spring and enjoy dinner outside at one of the best waterfront restaurants in the Lake Norman area. There’s spots in Cornelius, Davidson and Mooresville serving up seafood, steak and other delicious foods to enjoy by the water.

Hello, Sailor offers waterfront dining along Lake Norman in Cornelius. Courtesy of Hello Sailor

Tuesday, March 21

Sharpen your chef skills at a sushi workshop at King Canary Brewing. You’ll learn the basics, from preparation, how to make the rice, and the fundamentals of making a roll. Workshop tickets, which include a drink, are $59.99. 6:30 p.m. 562 Williamson Road, Mooresville, NC 28117.

Wednesday, March 22

Go on a hunt for the new Bojangles’ hard sweet tea. The new drink collab hit store shelves last week. It’s not available at Bojangles restaurants, but you can pick it up at select retailers in the Carolinas, including Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Lowes, Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Walmart and Ingles.

Bojangles has created a new Hard Sweet Tea as part of a partnership with Boone, North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Courtesy of Bojangles

Thursday, March 23

Catch a NCAA March Madness game on the Birkdale Village Big Screen. You can also take part in the Village Madness Bracket to determine the ultimate Birkdale Village event. You will have 24 hours to submit your votes each day polls are posted on Instagram from March 23 through April 3. 8712 Lindholm Drive, #202, Huntersville, NC 28078.

