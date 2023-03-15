159K without power following latest Bay Area storm

( KRON ) — Thousands woke up in the dark Wednesday morning after two days of rain and high winds from the Bay Area’s latest atmospheric river felled trees and brought hundreds of thousands of power outages to the area. As of Wednesday morning, 159,536 customers remained without power, according to PG&E’s latest power outage report.

March 15, 2023 8 am Affected Customers San Francisco 945 Peninsula 42,807 North Bay 1,497 East Bay 31,412 South Bay 82,875 Bay Area Total 159,536

This is an improvement since Tuesday when outages peaked at around 4:30 p.m. with about 300,000 customers without power , with crews working overnight to bring that number down from about 200,000 as of late Tuesday night .

PG&E crews began mobilizing in San Carlos ahead of the storm, citing the previous parade of storms as a learning experience to prepare earlier. Officials said they brought in crews and extra materials from Washington State and New Mexico to help respond to emergencies quicker and get power back on.

Many of the outages are due to fallen branches and trees rooted in over-saturated soil and whipping winds taking down power lines across the Bay Area. PG&E officials said the silver lining of the power outages was that the storm damage exposed where weak trees and foliage needed to be cut back around power lines.

PG&E does not have an estimated time of when the power will be restored.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it - and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.