Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

159K without power following latest Bay Area storm

By Miabelle Salzano,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcwnG_0lJdDOXJ00

( KRON ) — Thousands woke up in the dark Wednesday morning after two days of rain and high winds from the Bay Area’s latest atmospheric river felled trees and brought hundreds of thousands of power outages to the area. As of Wednesday morning, 159,536 customers remained without power, according to PG&E’s latest power outage report.

March 15, 2023 8 am Affected Customers
San Francisco 945
Peninsula 42,807
North Bay 1,497
East Bay 31,412
South Bay 82,875
Bay Area Total 159,536

This is an improvement since Tuesday when outages peaked at around 4:30 p.m. with about 300,000 customers without power , with crews working overnight to bring that number down from about 200,000 as of late Tuesday night .

PG&E crews began mobilizing in San Carlos ahead of the storm, citing the previous parade of storms as a learning experience to prepare earlier. Officials said they brought in crews and extra materials from Washington State and New Mexico to help respond to emergencies quicker and get power back on.

Many of the outages are due to fallen branches and trees rooted in over-saturated soil and whipping winds taking down power lines across the Bay Area. PG&E officials said the silver lining of the power outages was that the storm damage exposed where weak trees and foliage needed to be cut back around power lines.

PG&E does not have an estimated time of when the power will be restored.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it - and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eyes On Tuesday’s Storm
Santa Cruz, CA21 hours ago
How the upcoming atmospheric river in California will impact the Bay Area
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Preliminary 3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes San Jose neighborhood
San Jose, CA4 hours ago
Mudslide near Santa Cruz Mountains, Highway 9 to remain closed
Santa Cruz, CA3 days ago
BART Red Line service resumes after being suspended due to fire
San Bruno, CA3 hours ago
Dozens of motorcyclists stage sideshow on Golden Gate Bridge
San Francisco, CA10 hours ago
BART plans to maximize police presence on the system
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Drone video: Massive slide near Ben Lomond leaves home teetering on cliff's edge
Ben Lomond, CA4 days ago
Police activity causes delays on Golden Gate Bridge
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
SF high rise ordered to replace windows immediately after shattering due to storm
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Sunken boat that posed navigational hazard pulled out of Sacramento River Deep Water Channel
Rio Vista, CA3 days ago
Earthquake reported southeast of Livermore
Livermore, CA4 days ago
Three juveniles injured by fireworks on SF's Ocean Beach
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Winds Snap Power Poles, Destroy Piece of Santa Clara History
Santa Clara, CA5 days ago
Shelter in place due to glass falling off SF high rise lifted
San Francisco, CA5 days ago
2 die on Bay Bridge in traffic backup
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Bay Area school enrollment has plummeted. So why has student population spiked in this East Bay city?
Dublin, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy