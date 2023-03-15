Restored 1972 Blazer Is Ready For The Trail And It is Selling At GAA

Get ready to take vintage style off-road with this iconic classic Chevy Blazer.

The K5 Blazer was Chevrolet's answer to the Ford Bronco. It was quite successful, too, and the boxy K5 Blazer is one of the most beloved classic 4x4s of all time. This restored example features some exciting updates like a 512 casting LS5 454 engine and power disc brakes, along with a nice lift. It’s something of a combination of the best of all worlds. It will roll across the auction block at the GAA Classic Car Auctions upcoming event, and you can add it to your classic off-roaders collection.

The first generation of K5 Blazers shared their styling with the beloved "Action Line" pickups of 1967-1972. Unlike later Blazers, these first-generation K5 Blazers were all full convertibles. Partway into the second generation, the Blazer would switch to a "half-cab" design with a removable cap over the rear seats. it was certainly safer and more watertight, but a whole lot less fun.

The LS5 454 engine moves the tires and is backed by an automatic transmission. It gets stopping power from a set of power disc brakes, and is controlled by power steering. The tuxedo black paint is a contrast to the red interior and bucket seats on the inside. It rolls on a 4-inch lifted suspension that meets the ground with new aluminum wheels, which are wrapped in new 35 x 12.50 BFG tires. See it here.