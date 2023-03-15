Open in App
Motorious

Restored 1972 Blazer Is Ready For The Trail And It is Selling At GAA

By Johnny Puckett,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBDSi_0lJdD4y200

Get ready to take vintage style off-road with this iconic classic Chevy Blazer.

The K5 Blazer was Chevrolet's answer to the Ford Bronco. It was quite successful, too, and the boxy K5 Blazer is one of the most beloved classic 4x4s of all time. This restored example features some exciting updates like a 512 casting LS5 454 engine and power disc brakes, along with a nice lift. It’s something of a combination of the best of all worlds. It will roll across the auction block at the GAA Classic Car Auctions upcoming event, and you can add it to your classic off-roaders collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJlQU_0lJdD4y200

The first generation of K5 Blazers shared their styling with the beloved "Action Line" pickups of 1967-1972. Unlike later Blazers, these first-generation K5 Blazers were all full convertibles. Partway into the second generation, the Blazer would switch to a "half-cab" design with a removable cap over the rear seats. it was certainly safer and more watertight, but a whole lot less fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUrBe_0lJdD4y200

The LS5 454 engine moves the tires and is backed by an automatic transmission. It gets stopping power from a set of power disc brakes, and is controlled by power steering. The tuxedo black paint is a contrast to the red interior and bucket seats on the inside. It rolls on a 4-inch lifted suspension that meets the ground with new aluminum wheels, which are wrapped in new 35 x 12.50 BFG tires. See it here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LS7 Powered 1962 Chevrolet Impala Convertible Headlines Premier Auction's Punta Gorda Event
Punta Gorda, FL6 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Biggest Wild Hog Ever? Texas Boys Catch a Hog the Size of a Grizzly Bear
De Leon, TX27 days ago
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized On Psychiatric Hold After Found Roaming L.A. Streets Without Clothing
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Tesla investor is blown away after visit to Texas factory and calls new battery one of the most important technologies ever
Austin, TX17 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy