‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Dances & Sings in New Skechers Commerical

Ashley Park is back on stage— this time for Skechers. In her first campaign for the brand, the “Emily in Paris” star can be seen channeling her Broadway roots as she sings and dances in the ad for Skechers’ Uno fashion sneaker.

“The theater has always felt like a home away from home to me, so I love that it’s the set piece of my first Skechers campaign,” Park said in a statement. “I’ve had a soft spot in my heart for Skechers ever since my first pair as a kid that I danced around in for all of recess, and now I really am obsessed with these comfy stylish shoes after hours of dancing onstage in them alongside these amazing performers.”

In the commercial, Park can be seen sporting multiple colorways of the Uno sneaker as she dances atop a piano. “Skechers, I’m obsessed.. they look fab, fetch,” she sings.

“Mean Girls” fans will notice the nod to the iconic Gretchen Weiner’s line, “That’s so fetch,” from the 2004 film. Park portrayed the same character in 2018 in “Mean Girls” on Broadway, earning Tony Award, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominations.

President of Skechers, Michael Greenberg added in a statement, “From her bold couture to her impeccable singing and dancing, Ashley Park seamlessly blends modern and classic glamour in a way that elevates our Skechers Uno collection… We’re confident that Ashley’s song about Skechers will constantly be in the back of people’s minds while shopping for that next perfect pair.”

