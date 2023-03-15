Open in App
Footwear News

‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Dances & Sings in New Skechers Commerical

By Nikara Johns,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rt6DS_0lJdCM1K00

Ashley Park is back on stage— this time for Skechers. In her first campaign for the brand, the “Emily in Paris” star can be seen channeling her Broadway roots as she sings and dances in the ad for Skechers’ Uno fashion sneaker.

Martha Stewart and Skechers Debut Their First Footwear Collection

“The theater has always felt like a home away from home to me, so I love that it’s the set piece of my first Skechers campaign,” Park said in a statement. “I’ve had a soft spot in my heart for Skechers ever since my first pair as a kid that I danced around in for all of recess, and now I really am obsessed with these comfy stylish shoes after hours of dancing onstage in them alongside these amazing performers.”

Ashley Park Suits Up in Orange Blazer & Glossy Black Boots at Off-White's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

In the commercial, Park can be seen sporting multiple colorways of the Uno sneaker as she dances atop a piano. “Skechers, I’m obsessed.. they look fab, fetch,” she sings.

“Mean Girls” fans will notice the nod to the iconic Gretchen Weiner’s line, “That’s so fetch,” from the 2004 film. Park portrayed the same character in 2018 in “Mean Girls” on Broadway, earning Tony Award, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominations.

President of Skechers, Michael Greenberg added in a statement, “From her bold couture to her impeccable singing and dancing, Ashley Park seamlessly blends modern and classic glamour in a way that elevates our Skechers Uno collection… We’re confident that Ashley’s song about Skechers will constantly be in the back of people’s minds while shopping for that next perfect pair.”

Ashley Park Styles Chained Stella McCartney Boots With Crystal-Embellished Ankle Brace at CDGA 2023

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ashley Park Hits ‘Beef’ Premiere at SXSW 2023 in Black Asymmetrical Dress, Booties & Ankle Brace
Austin, TX4 hours ago
Ashley Park Goes Wild in Silver Cheetah Printed Halter Dress and Matching Lace-Up Thigh High Boots at SXSW World Premiere of ‘Joy Ride’
Austin, TX1 day ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Christina Milian Elevates Pencil Skirt With Dramatic Feather Top & Platform Sandals at JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party
Beverly Hills, CA1 hour ago
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Shoes: See the Star’s Dazzling Christian Louboutin Stage Looks
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
Matt Damon Goes Dark for ‘Air’ World Premiere in Dr. Martens Oxfords and The Perfect Everyday Sweater at SXSW 2023
Austin, TX1 day ago
Tiffany Haddish Pops in Red Cutout Dress and Gold-Dipped Wedges at JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Party
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy