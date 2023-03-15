Quilts honor veterans' service

Three Sun City West neighbors and a Peoria friend received Quilts of Valor this month to honor their military service.

Robert Riebe, Glen Truax and Terry Dove and their wives are neighbors of Betty Remter and Mel Jeffres. The men received their Quilts of Valor in a ceremony in the backyard of the couple’s home. Also receiving a QOV was John Schwiesow, a friend of the Doves. Schwiesow and his wife live in Trilogy at Vistancia in Peoria.

Riebe was in the North Dakota Army National Guard and specialized in combat engineering. He helped to build roads and bridges in Kansas that are still in use. Truax served in the Air Force, specializing in life support equipment, and in the Nebraska Air National Guard.

John Schwiesow served in the Navy as an aviation electronic engineer. Among ships he served on were the USS Enterprise, USS Ranger and the USS Lexington. Dove, who specialized in heavy equipment mechanics in the Army, was sent to Korea. While he was there, the USS Pueblo was attacked and taken by North Korea. The incident delayed Dove’s return to the United States by six weeks, which caused the delay of his wedding.

Betty Remter pieced and quilted three of the quilts. She also quilted the fourth, which was pieced by Joyce Dove, wife of Terry Dove.

Remter has made 150 of the approximately 600 Quilts of Valor presented by the 30-member Piecemakers Quilts of Valor of Ohiowa/Bruning, Nebraska.

The Piecemakers, like all QOV groups, rely on donations to make a quilts. The Quilts of Valor® Foundation is a nonprofit with 501(c)(3) status.