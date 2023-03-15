Lions clubs announce Easter challenge

The Sun City Mid-Week Bell Lions Club and the Sun City Host Lions Club are extending a challenge to Sun City residents.

Last November, the two Lions clubs held a food drive for the Valley View Food Bank. The clubs had hoped for donations from Sun City residents of 500 pounds of food, but were elated when residents who receive this paper donated more than 1,500 pounds of food.

The two clubs will once again will have a drive-thru food drive, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 1, at Greenway Terrace Mall, 15442 N. 99th Ave., and club members will again collect food for the Valley View Food Bank.

Not only is this a time for Sun City “Snowbirds” to donate canned and boxed food they haven’t eaten, but there is also a need for items like hams, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, chicken broth, flour, jell-O and cake/cookie or bread mix.