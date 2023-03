The Lone Mountain Band is performing a parking lot concert to entertain their fans and raise money for Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind 3-5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 9447 N. 99th Ave.

The public is invited to bring their own chairs, sit in the shade and enjoy the music. All donations support the work of Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to reading for people who can’t.

Lone Mountain will have a Facebook Live broadcast as well.