San Diego Union-Tribune

Prep makes short work of hummus

By Krysten Chambrot,

5 days ago

This recipe, from the Philadelphia restaurateurs Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, is as clever as they come, simplifying a much longer process into a speedy five-minute affair that happens entirely in a food processor.

Arguably better than its speed and short ingredient list is its adaptability. Eat it the first day with warm flatbread, then use it as a vehicle for leftovers, piling the hummus high with roasted vegetables or a bit of ground meat, warmly spiced.

5-Minute Hummus

Makes 4 generous cups

¼ garlic clove

Juice of 1 lemon, about 1/4 cup

1 (16-ounce) jar tahini

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 to 1½ cups ice water

2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Drop the ¼ garlic clove into a food processor and add the lemon juice. Pour the tahini on top, making sure to scrape it all out of the container, and add the salt and cumin. Process until the mixture looks peanut-buttery, about 1 minute. Stream in the ice water, a little at a time, with the motor running. Process just until the mixture is smooth and creamy and lightens to the color of dry sand.

Add the chickpeas and process for about 3 minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl as you go, until the chickpeas are completely blended and the hummus is smooth and uniform in color.

Recipe from Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook; adapted by Krysten Chambrot.

Chambrot writes for The New York Times.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

