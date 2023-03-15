Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders get excellent value in WR Jakobi Meyers

By Marcus Mosher,

5 days ago
One of the most surprising moves of this free-agent period has to be the Raiders signing Jakobi Meyers to a three-year deal. Meyers was viewed as the top receiver on the market and the Raiders already have two Pro Bowl receivers in Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

But Meyers gives them something they don’t have right now and that’s flexibility. He can play in the slot and on the outside, which is useful when the team already has Renfrow under contract.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they graded every transaction through the first two days of free agency. The site gave the Raiders an excellent grade for the addition of Meyers citing great value on his contract. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on Meyers to Las Vegas:

This is an interesting fit, as Hunter Renfrow has lined up in the slot around 70% of snaps thus far in his career and Meyers is right behind at 65%. Nevertheless, the value here for Las Vegas is excellent, with Meyers’ undrafted status and slow 40-yard dash time following him onto his second contract.

Meyers is very consistent, with three straight seasons hauling in at least 59 receptions and recording 729 receiving yards — but not eclipsing 866 receiving yards.

The Raiders did move on from Darren Waller and one of the reasons why was due to lack of cap space. But Meyers will actually earn less than Waller in 2023, so it’s not hard to see why this was appealing for the Raiders.

Meyers isn’t the most dynamic receiver in the league, but he is very consistent. Adding him with Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow makes this one of the best receiving units in the league again this season.

