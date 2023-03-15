Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Phoenix Independent

SRP water release forces road closures in East Valley, Phoenix

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvFfA_0lJd6cTr00

Gilbert Road at the Salt River is the latest to close because of the release of water from Bartlett Dam, officials said.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation said it has closed until further notice Gilbert Road at the Salt River between Thomas Road and State Route 87.

MCDOT officials’ recommended detour to get to SR 87, also known as the Beeline Highway, is about 6 miles west at Country Club Drive.

McKellips Road, 67 th Avenue and 91 st Avenue at the Salt River and El Mirage Road at the Gila River also are closed by the Salt River Project’s release of water.

Construction of the Gilbert Road Bridge at the Salt River will adjust for the closure and take place at areas not affected by the water flow, MCDOT officials said.

Authorities warn motorists to stay out of closed roadways and washes.

Earlier this month, SRP officials said while releases are expected to be maintained at a low level, the water will eventually be visible flowing through the normally dry Salt River.

"SRP monitors the watershed and reservoir system year-round to ensure a reliable supply for the Valley," said Charlie Ester, manager of SRP water management.

"This winter has proven to be a productive year for the watershed, which is good news as SRP is able to store the water for future years."

Unlike the Colorado River system, which is facing severe shortages due to the drought “and a structural deficit where annual demand exceeds annual runoff, the Salt and Verde reservoir systems are nearly in balance where annual demand is close to the annual supply,” the SRP release stated.

“However, in wet years runoff can exceed the available capacity of the reservoir system.”

SRP officials said the utility will provide water to cities and irrigation districts that take deliveries from its system.

Additionally, they said, the water SRP is releasing will flow downstream in the Salt River and recharge the aquifer, which helps Valley cities and water providers.

Recent SRP surveys have determined that snowpack on the 13,000-square-mile watershed that replenishes the Verde River reservoirs is the second deepest it’s been in 30 years.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Rescue teams save 2 people stuck in flooded Salt River in Southwest Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Rain and snow return to AZ
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Local Italian Restaurant Opening New Location
Mesa, AZ11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fiesta Mall to be demolished after years of sitting empty
Mesa, AZ21 hours ago
Arizona authorities rescue vehicle stuck in river
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Unusually heavy snow melt, rain storms prompt water releases into normally dry portions of Salt River
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Westbound US 60 lanes close in Mesa following collision
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday as more rain and snow heads to Arizona
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Up to 4K apartments could replace Fiesta Mall
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
'Delay filling completely': Gas expert weighs in on Phoenix area gas prices, shortage
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Planned closures, restrictions on I-10, I-17, US 60 (March 17-20)
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 17-20
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Mesa officials working to cut down on deadly dangerous driving habits
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
Gilbert’s Banner Gateway hospital to open major expansion on Tuesday
Gilbert, AZ2 days ago
Gateway Airport becoming bigger economic asset to QC
Queen Creek, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix-based Nikola to complete battery manufacturing relocation to Arizona next month
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Two planes flying over Mesa collide mid-air
Mesa, AZ2 days ago
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: March 17-19
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
PD: 3 Phoenix children reported dead in one morning, another dead in Chandler
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Commercial center planned for San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley, AZ3 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after overnight crash near Rural and Baseline Roads
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Puppy found stuck to cactus now up for adoption at Arizona Humane Society
Scottsdale, AZ21 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash near US 60 in Tempe
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Discount Retailer to Close Doors on Eight Stores in Phoenix Area: All Items on Sale
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Clean Eatz Opening Two New Locations in Scottsdale Area
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
3 teen girls dead, one hospitalized after crash in Mesa
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
SOLD! Highest home on south side of Camelback Mountain
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy