Raleigh, NC
WBTW News13

Man jailed in connection with deadly North Carolina street-racing crash

By Amber Trent,

5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested a man believed to have been driving a Chevrolet Camaro that fled after a deadly crash that occurred while two vehicles were street racing.

Manuel Antonio Cerrone, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run causing serious injury or death and misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to Raleigh police.

PREVIOUS STORY | 1 dead in crash on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh; section of road reopens

Willliam Ortiz was driving a car that veered into another lane and hit another vehicle head-on, police said. Ortiz died after the crash, which happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue. CBS 17 previously reported that the crash occurred while two vehicles that were racing

No additional information was immediately available.

