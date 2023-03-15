Open in App
CBS Detroit

Man in threats case to remain in custody on way to Wisconsin

By CBS Detroit,

5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin-Madison student will remain in custody and be transported to Wisconsin from Michigan to face a charge of making threats against people at the school.

A federal judge did not grant bond to Arvin Raj Mathur on Tuesday, four days after his arrest at a Detroit-area airport after traveling from Copenhagen.

Mathur, 32, is accused of using email to threaten graduate students, staff or professors at the Madison campus. He is a former graduate student there.

"I am coming to Madison next month and I will personally stalk and kill all of your loved ones," Mathur said in a Feb. 23 email, according to the FBI.

In another email, he threatened to kill children and hide their flesh in "burger meat," the FBI said.

Mathur's attorney said he is presumed innocent.

