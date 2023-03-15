Open in App
Arkansas State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas House resolution would label fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

By Rylie Birdwell,

5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A resolution in the Arkansas House is calling on the United States government to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction, and to call drug cartels terrorist organizations.

“This is a real crisis,” Rep. Marcus Richmond said.

It’s the shocking statistics surrounding overdose and fentanyl.

“Over 100,000 people a year are dying from fentanyl and that comes to about 196 people a day,” Richmond said.

“In 2021 alone, we lost around 107,000 Americans to overdose, and 66% of those were fentanyl-related,” Nicole Haynes said.

Haynes lost her sister Kaleigh over two years ago to a fentanyl overdose.

Now the Arkansas legislature is calling on the U.S. government to declare fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction and to label drug cartels as terrorist organizations, through a house resolution.

“It is a small part of the package that we in Arkansas are saying, this state, we are being serious about this issue. we want something done,” Richmond stated.

“Fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction,” Hayes said. ” I don’t see this slowing down anytime soon unless the united stated government takes a stand and that we have a plan in place.”

“My heart stopped for a minute. this is what I have wanted for a little over two years now,” Haynes said.

Haynes said she will use every last breath working to end the war on fentanyl and to continue her sister’s legacy.

“Fighting this war on fentanyl, I feel that she would be so proud, she is proud,” Haynes said.

According to senators in the U.S. government, labeling the drug cartels means targeting their fentanyl labs. Although, the Biden Administration said the terrorist designation is unnecessary.

The resolution is headed to the House Committee in Arkansas.

