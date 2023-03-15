Starbucks Barista Shows Off 2 New Drinks That Will Help Customers Spring Forward

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We love when Starbucks takes its beverages to another level. That’s exactly what’s happened with their latest drinks. Come along as we see whether these will be instant hits.

TikTok content creator @starbuckspartners shared a video of a Starbucks barista making two of their new drinks. They both look delicious, so we'll get one of each.

Starbucks has got you covered when you need your coffee fix. Now they’re serving up two new drinks, the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew and Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew. The Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is the first nitro drink to offer cold foam on top. We enjoy our cold foam, so that’s a plus. The splash of cinnamon to finish off the look is perfect. Next, we saw the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Cold Brew looks lovely too. It’s even made with ice unless you request no ice. We like the iciness, so we’d keep it. Both new drinks are definitely giving yummy vibes.

Let’s see how the TikTok community responded to this video. User @Lily wrote, “It tastes like cinnamon toast crunch.” @autumn replied, “It’s so good.” @bestie joked, “Wow! sounds disgusting!” @yas asked, “How much did they pay you to call TWO new drinks with foam exciting.” @Gabe Dameron suggested, “You know what we should bring back for the spring? Very Berry Hibiscus.” @_.Who.is.Natalia._ wrote, “Of course, they released this after I decided to quit coffee. It looks so tempting.”

Well, the two new Starbucks drinks are ready to wake you in the morning. The comments are mixed, but if you want them, buy them. To stay updated on content, visit @starbuckspartners’ TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll learn.

