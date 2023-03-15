Sunderland able to buy on-loan youngster in cut-price deal this summer

Everyone is hoping Sunderland get promoted, but if they don't it will at least save some money on one deal this summer.

Sunderland have an option to buy Edouard Michut for just €2.5million this summer, according to latest reports.

Michut arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in August on an initial loan deal, and at the time it was reported that he would cost Sunderland €5million should they want to make it a permanent transfer.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that figure only applies in the event of promotion to the Premier League, and the fee will be halved should Sunderland remain in the Championship.

“Understand Edouard Michut deal has €2.5m buy option included, up to €5m if Sunderland will go up to Premier League — it was agreed with PSG last summer,” Romano said.

“Been told Fulham are now among clubs following the situation of Michut ahead of summer transfer window.”

The part about Fulham is interesting, with them now joining Newcastle and RB Leipzig in reportedly keeping tabs on Michut.

However, the power lies with Sunderland. They have the option so if they want the player, they can sign him.

All the indicators are that they do like the player too. Despite a slow start due to injury, Michut has been getting a lot of game time recently and the club have invested a lot in his development.

Michut himself appears to be happy was well, and the presence of compatriots Abodullah Ba, Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji will be making him feel at home too.

“It’s really nice, we have a good team with good players,” Michut recently said about his experience for playing for Sunderland so far. “I think that’s what I needed when I came to Sunderland.

“It’s about playing games with good intensity and the Championship is a really tough league, but it’s good.”

