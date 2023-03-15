Open in App
Rowan County, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Man went 90+ mph on stolen motorcycle before chase, crash in Rowan County, deputies say

By Mike Andrews,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0pFr_0lJcxiHS00

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old is accused of driving a stolen motorcycle over 90 mph on I-85 in Rowan County before crashing in a pursuit, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies attempted to pull over a Harley Davidson traveling north on I-85 that was speeding more than 90 mph during the early morning hours on March 14.

As the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, the rider allegedly took the exit onto East Innes Street and accelerated.

NC man gets prison after Fort Bragg female soldier’s nude photos, videos hacked from her Snapchat account

A brief chase started down Bendix Drive and back into the Food Lion parking lot on Faith Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the rider sped through the parking lot at 80 mph before he lost control and crashed in front of the grocery store.

As he hit the ground, deputies said he immediately got up and began running on foot toward the rear of the store.

When the deputy caught up to the suspect, the man began fighting and resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies were able to put handcuffs on the man after a brief struggle.

Authorities said the rider was identified as 18-year-old Ethan Bradley Ghent. He is “known to law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office news release said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Ghent was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, assault on law enforcement, carrying a concealed gun, resist, obstruct, and delay an officer, speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit, driving a motor vehicle with no registration plate, no operator’s license, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He was issued a $70,000 bond.

Deputies determined the motorcycle Ghent was driving had been stolen. The owner had been unaware the bike was taken during the night.

Authorities added that at the time of his arrest Tuesday, Ghent was out on bond with pending charges for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice and inquiry to real property stemming from an incident last month.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused of leading deputies on high-speed stolen car chase in Cleveland
Cleveland, NC2 hours ago
Shootout between man and juveniles at NC mall parking lot
Winston-salem, NC10 hours ago
16, 21-year-old’s shot to death on The Plaza in northeast Charlotte, police say
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
Alexander County Man Arrested Sunday Morning
Township Of Taylorsville, NC1 day ago
Homicide involving two teens in Clover
Clover, SC1 day ago
Driver arrested after fatal crash in east Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash shuts down lanes in Guilford County
Greensboro, NC22 hours ago
19-year-old killed in Anson County shooting
Wadesboro, NC2 days ago
One hurt in E. Independence Blvd arcade shooting, suspect sought
Matthews, NC2 days ago
Silver Alert issued for missing South Charlotte woman with cognitive issues: PD
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Man shot, killed while driving in Wadesboro, deputies say
Wadesboro, NC2 days ago
Man arrested, two others wanted in connection to murder of Statesville High School student, police say
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Pasquatank deputies: arrests made in jail parking lot assault
Albemarle, NC3 days ago
Missing man found dead after car seen in Caraway Creek in Randolph County, deputies say
Thomasville, NC3 days ago
18-year-old drowns in Moss Lake, police say
Shelby, NC3 days ago
1 killed, 3 hospitalized in Central Ave. wreck: Medic
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Woman charged in crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Lincolnton, NC2 days ago
Suspect identified in Camera Corner robbery, police say
Burlington, NC3 days ago
Gastonia woman charged in illegal speakeasy operation
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
Missing person from Thomasville found dead in Randolph County
Thomasville, NC3 days ago
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Statesville, NC4 days ago
High school senior shot, killed in Statesville ‘ambush,’ family says
Statesville, NC3 days ago
2 people displaced after High Point house fire, crews said
High Point, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy