It’s all in the past: What happened on March 15

Today is Wednesday, March 15, the 74th day of 2023. There are 291 days left in the year. Spring arrives in 6 days (March 20, 2023). There are 99 days until summer (June 21, 2023) . Today marks The Ides of March, an ancient Roman religious day and a time to settle debts.

Here are some notable events in history on this day — some that still have an impact on us :

In 44 B.C. , Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of nobles that included Brutus and Cassius.

In 1493 , Italian explorer Christopher Columbus arrived back in the Spanish harbor of Palos de la Frontera, two months after concluding his first voyage to the Western Hemisphere.

In 1917 , Czar Nicholas II abdicated in favor of his brother, Grand Duke Mikhail Alexandrovich, who declined the crown, marking the end of imperial rule in Russia.

In 1919 , members of the American Expeditionary Force from World War I convened in Paris for a three-day meeting to found the American Legion.

In 1941 , 90 people were killed in a Red River Valley blizzard in most disastrous storm in area’s history.

In 1944 , during World War II, Allied bombers again raided German-held Monte Cassino.

In 1965 , President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote; the result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In 1972 , “The Godfather,” Francis Ford Coppola’s epic gangster movie based on the Mario Puzo novel and starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, premiered in New York.

In 1977 , the situation comedy “Three’s Company,” starring John Ritter, Joyce DeWitt and Suzanne Somers, premiered on ABC-TV.

In 2005 , former WorldCom chief Bernard Ebbers was convicted in New York of engineering the largest corporate fraud in U.S. history. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In 2011 , the Syrian civil war had its beginnings with Arab Spring protests across the region that turned into an armed insurgency and eventually became a full-blown conflict.

In 2013 , the Pentagon announced it would spend $1 billion to add 14 interceptors to an Alaska-based missile defense system, responding to what it called faster-than-anticipated North Korean progress on nuclear weapons and missiles.

In 2018 , a pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel; six people died and 10 were injured. The Trump administration accused Moscow of an elaborate plot to hack into America’s electric grid, factories, water supply and even air travel; the U.S. also targeted Russians with sanctions for alleged election meddling for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

In 2019 , a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, streaming the massacre live on Facebook.

In 2020 , the Federal Reserve took massive emergency action to help the economy withstand the coronavirus by slashing its benchmark interest rate to near zero and saying it would buy $700 billion in treasury and mortgage bonds.

In 2022 , Russia stepped up its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, while an estimated 20,000 civilians fled the desperately encircled port city of Mariupol by way of a humanitarian corridor.

_______________________________________________________________________

Today’s birthdays: Actor Judd Hirsch is 88. Jazz musician Charles Lloyd is 85. Rock musician Phil Lesh is 83. Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 82. Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 80. Rock singer-musician Howard Scott (War; Lowrider Band) is 77. Rock singer Ry Cooder is 76. Actor Frances Conroy is 70. Actor Craig Wasson is 69. Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 68. Actor Joaquim de Almeida is 66. Actor Park Overall is 66. Movie director Renny Harlin is 64. Model Fabio is 62. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) is 61. Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 60. R&B singer Rockwell is 59. Actor Chris Bruno is 57. Actor Kim Raver is 56. Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 55. Rock musician Mark Hoppus is 51. Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 49. Actor Eva Longoria is 48. Rapper-musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) is 48. Rock DJ Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) is 46. Rapper Young Buck is 42. Actor Sean Biggerstaff is 40. Actor Kellan Lutz is 38. Actor Caitlin Wachs is 34.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.