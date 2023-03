City officials in Orlando will help cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new, tuition-free preschool.

It’s called the Bezos Academy.

The school is an education organization started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The school is located within a multifamily affordable housing community called Village on Mercy.

It’s the first Bezos Academy located in Florida.

Classes will start next Monday for 40 students.

Channel 9 is taking a closer look at the impact of the school and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

