Barnegat's Triple Athlete, Isabel Guiro Receives NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award for Second Straight Year

BARNEGAT, NJ - The NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville, announced that Barnegat High School athlete Isabel Guiro \was selected as the NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award Winner for the 2022-2023 school year.

This is her second year receiving the honor.

Guiro is a triple athlete for Barnegat, playing soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

According to the NJSIAA, "Each year, every member school selects a senior who 1-plays a NJSIAA varsity sport, 2-possesses a cumulative grade point average of no less than 3.0, and 3-exhibits outstanding school and community citizenship, to be honored at our annual Scholar Athlete awards. Over $120,000 in scholarships is given out each year to our athletes at this prestigious event."



