Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic reveals cancer diagnosis

It's unclear when she will physically return to work but said she's working remotely.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic (DFL- Minneapolis ) announced she has been diagnosed with cancer, and had successful surgery removing a cancerous tumor on Monday.

Dziedzic said in a Tuesday statement she had an "abnormal pap smear test" in late December and since has undergone "a series of additional tests" that led to her discovering her diagnosis.

"On Friday, my doctors determined I should undergo surgery on Monday to remove a cancerous tumor. I did so yesterday; the surgery was a success; and I am grateful to my doctors, nurses, and all the support staff at the University of Minnesota for the careI received," Dziedzic said.

"There is never a good time for anyone to learn they have cancer. I prefer being on the Senate Floor debating the issues, but like others facing health issues, I am following my doctor's advice," she continued, adding she plans to physically return to the Capitol "soon" and will resume work remotely for the time being.

The 60-year-old senator was elected as the Senate Majority Leader after the DFL took control of the Senate following the 2022 mid-terms. She has served in the Senate since 2012, according to the Minnesota Legislature website .

Dziedzic's father served on the Minneapolis City Council for 20 years and was a park board member.

Dziedzic advised others to visit their doctor and "prioritize preventative care" to detect the disease and prevent the spread.

"Life can be rough. You never know when others are dealing with family or medical challenges. Kindness and a smile go a long way," she stated.

Other legislators gave their best wishes to Dziedzic, including Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) and Gov. Tim Walz.

"Sen. Dziedzic, I'm sorry to hear about this difficult part of your life's journey. I'm praying for a full recovery for you," Gazelka said.

"Majority Leader [Kari Dziedzic] is an incredible leader. I know she'll face this with the same strength and tenacity as she brings to everything else she does. Gwen and I are sending you healing thoughts, Senator," the governor said on Twitter.